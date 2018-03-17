Chinese embassy in Washington denounces US-Taiwan travel bill

Commenting on a Taiwan-related bill, the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Friday expressed China's strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to it, saying the bill violates the one-China principle.



"The relevant clauses of the 'Taiwan Travel Act' severely violate the one-China principle, the political foundation of the China-US relationship, and the three joint communiques between China and the US," a spokesperson for the embassy said.



Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the bill that encourages visit exchanges between the United States and China's Taiwan at all levels.



The embassy spokesperson added that China is strongly dissatisfied with the legislation and firmly opposes it.



"We urge the US side to adhere to the one-China policy and honor the commitments it made in the three joint communiques, stop pursuing any official ties with Taiwan or improving its current relations with Taiwan in any substantive way," the spokesperson said.



On March 1, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China has lodged solemn representations with the United States over the bill.



"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly against the act and has lodged solemn representations with the US side," said Hua.

