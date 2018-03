Snowfall hits Beijing

A man clears snow at a community in the Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People ride in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

People visit the Jingshan Park in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Kids have fun in the Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People take shelter from the snow at the entrance of a subway station in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A person rides a bike in snow on Beiwa Road in the Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

People walk in snow on Beiwa Road in the Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)

Doves fly in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A child has fun in snow in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2018. Snowfall hit Beijing on Saturday. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)