China's aid helps improve living conditions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon: minister

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian (L) shakes hands with Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi at a ceremony marking the conclusion of a Chinese aid program to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon, in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on March 16, 2018. Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi on Friday commended China for helping improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon through providing humanitarian aid. (Xinhua/Li Liangyong)

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi on Friday commended China for helping improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon through providing humanitarian aid.At a ceremony marking the conclusion of a Chinese aid program to support Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Assi expressed his gratitude for China's support to Lebanon by providing the much-needed aid, including advanced medical equipment and daily necessities.The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian.Wang said the humanitarian aid provided by China not only meets most of Lebanese government's urgent needs, but also fulfills China's promise to offer a new round of aid to Syria's neighboring countries including Lebanon.The ambassador said that the Chinese government is committed to helping Lebanon deal with the Syrian refugee issue, while hoping that the Syrian crisis would be resolved through political means soon.