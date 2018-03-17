Death toll rises to 10 in plane crash in Philippines

Ten people were killed after a six-seater light plane crashed into a house in northern Philippines on Saturday, authorities said.



Police said the five people aboard the six-seater twin-engined Piper PA-23 Apache plane were all killed. Five other people, including three minors inside the house, were also killed.



The police said they had so far retrieved 10 bodies from the wreckage.



Witnesses told the police that they saw one of the plane's wings hit a 40-foot-tall power post before crashing into the house and exploded moments later.



The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the plane was chartered to fly to Laoag in Ilocos Norte, a province in the northern Philippine main Luzon island, when the accident happened after 11 a.m. local time.



The CAAP said the plane was operated by Lite Air Express and all aircraft operated by Lite Air Express had been ordered grounded pending results of its crash investigation.

