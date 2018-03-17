3 killed, 4 injured as suicide bombing rocks Kabul

A security force member stands guard at a suicide bombing site in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 17, 2018. At least three people were dead and four others injured in a suicide bombing that rocked the Despechari locality in the 9th precinct of Kabul on Saturday, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry Wahid Majroh said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Security force members inspect a suicide bombing site in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 17, 2018. At least three people were dead and four others injured in a suicide bombing that rocked the Despechari locality in the 9th precinct of Kabul on Saturday, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry Wahid Majroh said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Security force members inspect a suicide bombing site in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 17, 2018. At least three people were dead and four others injured in a suicide bombing that rocked the Despechari locality in the 9th precinct of Kabul on Saturday, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry Wahid Majroh said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)At least three people have been confirmed dead and four others injured in a suicide bombing that rocked Despechari locality in 9th precinct of Kabul city, capital of Afghanistan, on Saturday, spokesman for Public Health Ministry Wahid Majroh said.