3 killed, 4 injured as suicide bombing rocks Kabul

A security force member stands guard at a suicide bombing site in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 17, 2018. At least three people were dead and four others injured in a suicide bombing that rocked the Despechari locality in the 9th precinct of Kabul on Saturday, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry Wahid Majroh said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

At least three people have been confirmed dead and four others injured in a suicide bombing that rocked Despechari locality in 9th precinct of Kabul city, capital of Afghanistan, on Saturday, spokesman for Public Health Ministry Wahid Majroh said.According to Majroh, three dead bodies and four injured persons have been taken to hospital in Kabul city.Earlier, Spokesman for Interior Ministry Najib Danesh confirmed the suicide attack but could not provide details, saying investigation is underway.Police have cordoned off the site of the blast and don't allow journalists to get access to the affected area.Taliban outfit has claimed of responsibility for the attack, insisting the armed group targeted a convoy of foreign forces inflicting casualties.