A visitor (R) takes photos of Bodhisattva by Chinese artist Zhang Daqian during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A visitor looks at a large bronze head of Buddha of Thailand during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A visitor takes photos of Dinner Menus by Chinese artist Zhang Daqian during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A Huanghuali six-poster canopy bed, Jiazichuang, is seen during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Visitors look at artworks of Chinese artist Qi Baishi during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A visitor (1st L) looks at the painting "Tapovan" by Indian contemporary artist Syed Haider Raza during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A visitor looks at the Sixteen Arhats during the public viewing of Christie's Asian Art Week in New York, the United States, on March 16, 2018. Christie's on Friday kicked off its Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from March 16 to March 23. This season presents six distinct auctions including Fine Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art, etc. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)