AU extraordinary summit kicks off with expectation of launching continental free trade area

Participants attend a meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union (AU) in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17, 2018. African leaders are expected to sign an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at an extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU) kicked off here on Saturday. The summit started Saturday with a meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the AU, a preparatory meeting of the heads of state and government summit. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Quartey Kwesi, deputy chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, speaks at a meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the AU in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17, 2018.

Hope Tumukunde, chairperson of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union (AU), speaks at a PRC meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 17, 2018.