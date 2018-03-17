Tourists enjoy view of cole flowers in central China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/17 21:52:36

Tourists enjoy the view of cole flowers in the field of Huashan Village in Kuzongqiao Township of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)


 

Tourists enjoy the view of cole flowers in the field of Huashan Village in Kuzongqiao Township of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xinrong)


 

Tourists enjoy the view of cole flowers in the field of Huashan Village in Kuzongqiao Township of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiaofei)


 

Tourists enjoy the view of cole flowers in the field of Huashan Village in Kuzongqiao Township of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Zhengping)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus