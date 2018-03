Guizhou enters tea harvest season

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wukui)

Workers are busy with the tea processing at a tea company in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shizhen)

A worker is busy with the tea processing at a tea company in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shizhen)

Farmers are busy with the tea processing at Xijiang Township of Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Jibin)

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Niaowang Village of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Pujue Township of Miao Autonomous County of Songtao of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Yuanbin)