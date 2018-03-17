China launches land exploration satellite

A Long March-2D rocket carrying a land exploration satellite is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2018. China launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit from here at 3:10 p.m. Saturday. The satellite is the fourth of its kind and mainly used for exploration of land resources by remote sensing. (Xinhua/Wang Jiangbo)

China launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert of the country's northwest at 3:10 p.m. Saturday.The satellite is the fourth of its kind and mainly used for exploration of land resources by remote sensing.A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.The launch was the 268th mission of the Long March rocket series.