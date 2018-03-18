DPRK FM concludes visit to Sweden discussing security issues

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho concluded three-day-visit to Sweden for talks on security situation on the Korean peninsula, the Swedish government said on Saturday.



Swedish government published a press release on Saturday, saying that during the visit, Ri held talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, focusing "primarily on the security situation on the Korean peninsula."



"The foreign ministers discussed opportunities and challenges associated with continued diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict. They also discussed bilateral relations." according to the release.



Talks also concerned Sweden's consular responsibilities in the DPRK "as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," the release said.



Other discussions centred on the humanitarian situation in the DPRK, sanctions, and regional cooperation and security issues for countries including South Korea, Japan, Russia, China and the United States, the release added.



Sweden underlined the need for the DPRK to abandon its nuclear weapons and missile programs in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, the release said.

