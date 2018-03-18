Global high-tech products to debut at China import expo

A number of high-tech products will be exhibited for the first time at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the organizing committee.



Six global leading companies in fields such as helicopters, food, sports and service trade signed a participation contract with the CIIE Bureau Friday.



Sweden-based Elekta will have a China-debut of a new radiation therapy system featuring field magnetic resonance technology. The product will be marketed in Europe and the United States this year.



According to Liu Jianbin, vice president at Elekta Instrument (Shanghai), the company will also exhibit its latest self-adaptive accurate stereotactic radiosurgery treatment system, which will soon be used in hospitals across China.



Togashi Shigeru, chief representative of China at NACHI (Shanghai), said the intelligent manufacturing company would bring several newly-developed robots, including an industrial robot that can work with human efficiency.



The first CIIE will be held in Shanghai in November and is expected to bring together thousands of enterprises from more than 100 countries. The expo has a display area for intelligent equipment.

