China's reforms in new era bode well for world economy, global stability -- Albanian expert

By pushing forward reforms in the new era, China will further promote its economic growth and positive international influence, said an Albanian political veteran.



That is good news for the world economy and global stability, said Dorian Ducka, external adviser to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on investments, in a recent interview with Xinhua.



Among the planned major reforms is one on the structure of the State Council, or China's cabinet, aimed at building a better-structured, more efficient and service-oriented government.



Once approved by the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, it would be the Asian country's biggest government restructuring in years, in which the State Council would have 15 fewer entities at ministerial or vice-ministerial levels.



"These reforms in Chinese state structures will give the market a vital role in allocating the right resources for China to continue building a modern economy and maintaining not only high but also quality growth," commented Ducka.



When it comes to policies and regulations, all NPC annual sessions draw global attention, he said, stressing that the ongoing first session of the 13th NPC is particularly so.



The new reforms, he noted, indicate China's resolve to fight corruption, improve business environment and boost the performance of state bodies and market players.



The proposed regulations and policies offer an excellent sign that China will carry out reforms to meet its people's needs and expectations, added Ducka.



Also, amid the current shaky international developments, the world needs to have a stronger China to advance global economic growth and ensure that free and fair trade prevails against protectionist policies, he said.



Meanwhile, Ducka said upholding the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China is the guarantee for "this revolutionary reform to happen in China."



He added that he believes that enshrining Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the Chinese Constitution is a strong recognition that the thought can serve as a guideline for China's reforms, which will not only be inked in paper but also become a reality.



"And such a reality will also benefit the international community," he added.

