Chinese legislature to decide on premier, elect director of national supervisory commission

The sixth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) started the sixth plenary meeting of its first session Sunday morning.Lawmakers will vote to decide on the premier, vice chairpersons and members of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China.They will also elect director of the national supervisory commission, president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and members of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.