Xu Qiliang, Zhang Youxia endorsed as vice chairmen of Central Military Commission of PRC

Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia were endorsed as vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China at the annual session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Sunday morning.



Nearly 3,000 NPC deputies voted to approve the nomination by Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC of the People's Republic of China.



Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin were endorsed as the CMC members after Xi's nomination was approved by the national lawmakers.



The new CMC vice chairmen and members pledged allegiance to the country's Constitution upon assuming office on Sunday.



Xu, born in March 1950, is currently a member of the Political Bureau of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission. He holds the rank of general in the People's Liberation Army Air Force.



Zhang, born in July 1950, is currently a member of the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission. He holds the rank of general.





