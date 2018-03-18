New organs to be formed under China's cabinet

China's national legislature on Saturday adopted a plan on institutional restructuring of the State Council, the country's cabinet.



According to the plan approved at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, the State Council will consist of 26 ministries and commissions in addition to the General Office of the State Council. The following agencies will be formed under the cabinet and their establishment will be subject to approval of the newly-approved State Council:



-- state market regulatory administration;



-- state radio and television administration;



-- China banking and insurance regulatory commission;



-- state international development cooperation agency;



-- state medical insurance administration;



-- state grain and reserves administration;



-- state immigration administration;



-- state forestry and grassland administration.

