5.3-magnitude quake hits 81km SE of Putre, Chile -- USGS

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted 81km SE of Putre, Chile at 20:34:20 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 132.24 km, was initially determined to be at 18.77 degrees south latitude and 69.07 degrees west longitude.