Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (2)

Congratulations are pouring in from around the world after Xi Jinping was elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote on Saturday at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) -- China's national legislature.Xi was also elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China by a unanimous vote.In their messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations also expressed their confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and will play a larger international role.The following is an edited version of some of the messages.Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen said Xi's election is a full recognition of the great achievements China has made under Xi's leadership in the past five years, and reflects the people's firm confidence in him to lead China in realizing the Two Centenary Goals and the Chinese dream.The Two Centenary Goals are to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the time the Communist Party of China marks its centenary in 2021, and to build China into a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious by the time the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049.Yameen said he is confident that under Xi's leadership, China will make greater achievements and create more opportunities for other countries in the world to achieve common development.Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid said under Xi's leadership, China has made huge achievements in the great cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind.Hamid said he believes that Bangladesh-China relations will be consolidated and deepened.Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said under Xi's wise and far-sighted leadership, China has made remarkable achievements.Hasina said Bangladesh expects to enhance cooperation in various fields with China.Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Xi's election fully reflects the Chinese people's high affirmation of his huge contribution to safeguarding China's interests.Nazarbayev also said he believes that under Xi's leadership China will definitely keep making new greater achievements in the process of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and that the Kazakhstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to maintain high level development with concerted efforts from both sides.Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said that under Xi's leadership and with the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Chinese people are unswervingly forging ahead toward the goal of realizing the Chinese dream of great national rejuvenation.Lukashenko also expressed his wishes that the Chinese people will enjoy lasting peace and prosperity, and that Belarus-China friendship will keep moving forward.Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said Xi's wise leadership will bring the Chinese nation greater development and create more wellbeing for the Chinese nation.Margvelashvili added that he believes Georgia-China traditional friendship and cooperation will definitely be further deepened.Cameroonian President Paul Biya said he wishes Xi a full success in performing his duty as the Chinese president, and expressed his willingness to work with Xi in strengthening the existing special friendly cooperative relations between the two countries.Namibian President Hage Geingob said that under Xi's leadership, China has witnessed rapid economic and social development and has made remarkable achievements in national construction.Geingob said China has already embarked upon a course of building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.