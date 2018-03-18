Marking a milestone

Guests look at a miniature model of China's first polar adventure cruise liner during an event to mark the start of the ship's construction in Haimen, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Friday. The 104-meter-long 18-meter-width cruise ship, with complete facilities for entertainment, leisure, eating, water sports and maritime exploration purposes, will be capable of accommodating 255 passengers. The cruise ship is being manufactured by a subsidiary of China Merchants Group and is expected to go into service in August 2019. Photo: IC



