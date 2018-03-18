Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (3)

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/18 18:12:03





Xi was also elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China by a unanimous vote.



In their messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations also expressed their confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and play a larger international role.



The following is an edited version of some of the messages.



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that Xi's election as Chinese president has fully shown that the Chinese people have full trust and confidence in the far-sightedness and wisdom that Xi has demonstrated in handling national and international affairs, believing the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing in September will surely be a success and will boost Africa-China partnership to a higher level.



Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that Xi, as a leader with integrity and courage to assume responsibilities, has won the wholehearted support of the Chinese people, who have expressed their confidence with action. He believes that China would be more prosperous under Xi's leadership.



Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said that the election of Xi as Chinese president by the NPC was a full affirmation of Xi's talent in national governance and administration and his noble virtue of serving the people.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Xi's successful election as president has shown that both the Chinese People and the Communist Party of China have full confidence in Xi's wise leadership and grand plans for the future.



Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said that China has scored unimaginable great achievements since the adoption of the policy of reform and opening-up (in 1978) and no other country can realize so outstanding development in such a short period of time. He hopes that China would keep forging ahead on the great path of success under Xi's leadership.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke highly of Xi's election as Chinese president, and firmly believed that, under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people will definitely realize the Chinese dream of great national rejuvenation.



He also said that China's rejuvenation will surely help maintain world peace and stability and benefit peoples of all countries.



Antigua and Barbuda's Governor-General Rodney Williams said that Xi is a leader with both charisma and outstanding talent, wishing China greater development under Xi's leadership.



Rashid Alimov, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said that China today plays a more and more important role on the world stage, and the



Alimov believed that the

RELATED ARTICLES: Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (2)

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president Congratulations are pouring in from around the world after Xi Jinping was elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote on Saturday morning at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) -- China's national legislature.Xi was also elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China by a unanimous vote.In their messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations also expressed their confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and play a larger international role.The following is an edited version of some of the messages.Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that Xi's election as Chinese president has fully shown that the Chinese people have full trust and confidence in the far-sightedness and wisdom that Xi has demonstrated in handling national and international affairs, believing the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing in September will surely be a success and will boost Africa-China partnership to a higher level.Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that Xi, as a leader with integrity and courage to assume responsibilities, has won the wholehearted support of the Chinese people, who have expressed their confidence with action. He believes that China would be more prosperous under Xi's leadership.Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said that the election of Xi as Chinese president by the NPC was a full affirmation of Xi's talent in national governance and administration and his noble virtue of serving the people.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Xi's successful election as president has shown that both the Chinese People and the Communist Party of China have full confidence in Xi's wise leadership and grand plans for the future.Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said that China has scored unimaginable great achievements since the adoption of the policy of reform and opening-up (in 1978) and no other country can realize so outstanding development in such a short period of time. He hopes that China would keep forging ahead on the great path of success under Xi's leadership.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke highly of Xi's election as Chinese president, and firmly believed that, under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people will definitely realize the Chinese dream of great national rejuvenation.He also said that China's rejuvenation will surely help maintain world peace and stability and benefit peoples of all countries.Antigua and Barbuda's Governor-General Rodney Williams said that Xi is a leader with both charisma and outstanding talent, wishing China greater development under Xi's leadership.Rashid Alimov, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said that China today plays a more and more important role on the world stage, and the Belt and Road Initiative and the notion of building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind both proposed by Xi have been positively received by the international community.Alimov believed that the SCO summit slated for June in east China's Qingdao city would definitely generate abundant results.