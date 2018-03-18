Stopped at subway security check, angry man dumps pet goldfish on floor

A man told he couldn't take his pet goldfish on a Henan Province subway expressed his rage by dumping them on the floor and leaving them to die.



Employees at Zhengzhou's Yanzhuang Station stopped the man carrying a plastic paint bucket at a security checkpoint on Wednesday.



Inside were water and two goldfish in a plastic bag. When told he could not take the animals with him on the subway, the man became irate.



"He kept insisting on keeping the goldfish and claiming they are not pets," said employee Chen Xin.



After attempting to pass security a second time, the man became enraged. He dumped the buckets contents on the ground before boarding the subway. Both fish died.



While some lamented the pets' deaths, others questioned the rule.



"Unlike puppies or kittens, goldfish wouldn't disturb anyone," one netizen posted.



Dahe Daily