Car wash sets shining example by employing mentally challenged workers

A company in Shenzhen has been successfully giving the mentally challenged a chance to ear a living while learning life skills.



Since opening in 2015, the Xihan'er Car Wash has so far wiped down more than 30,000 vehicles.



Originally a crew of eight, manager Cao Jun now employs 16 washers to handle the volume - and he's proud of every one of them.



"They have lots of good characteristics for me to learn," Cao said.



The father of a mentally challenged son, Cao said he opened the business with nine other parents in similar situations as a way to teach their children how to contribute to society.



"In the beginning, they were messy. They'd always forget things. But they never loaf on the job," said Cao.



However, customers were coming to support the inspiring crew.



That support has grown over the years, Cao said, and has given many at Xihan'er hope for the future.



"I like Andy Lau. I also want to be a star like him," said employee Zhong Xinlai, who sends money back to his family every month.



"I want to be a photographer," said Li Jizheng, another employee.



Global Times



