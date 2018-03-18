Anhui officials banned from publicly posting ‘improper content’

Officials in Anhui Province have been prohibited from posting any improper content in public while they are off work, according to a recent local code of conduct.



Officials in Jieshou, Anhui Province are "banned from posting improper speech in any social occasions, media and online," according to a recent pilot code of conduct released by the Jieshou government together with its local supervision committee and discipline and inspection committee on Saturday.



The code is being used to specifically supervise the behavior of local officials in governmental departments outside the normal eight working hours. The regulation asks the public to actively participate in supervising officials. When people spot any illegal actions by officials, they are encouraged to record them on video or by taking pictures.



Monitoring officials' time outside working hours is key to preventing corruption, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.



Besides prohibiting officials from publishing improper personal opinions in public, there are eight more actions that have been banned.



These include holding banquets and receiving bribes under the guise of gifts from weddings, funerals, promotions, joining the army and birthdays. Officials have also been banned from joining any personal social circles and using social relations for their own benefit.



Officials with problematic behavior will be warned by discipline and inspection organs. Any officials engaging in illegal actions will be transferred to discipline and inspection organs or face legal charges.



About 159,000 people were punished in 2017 for violating the Party's code of conduct and corruption in China.



