Shanghai hosts health, wellness and sporting event

2018 China (Shanghai) International Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo was held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from Wednesday to Friday. The theme covered technology and innovation.



The expo has been held here for the past five consecutive years, and the event's reputation and influence has grown throughout the worldwide fitness industry. It is held every March in Shanghai and focuses on the incorporation of fitness with advanced technologies and concepts.



This year's event covered 65,000 square meters where visitors could find advanced, high-tech sports equipment, smart health products, and various nutritional supplements. According to official information, this year about 45,000 professional buyers from 60 countries and regions, including the UK, the US, Ukraine and Russia, were at the exhibition. The expo also attracted over 600 high-quality fitness franchisers and 6,000 fitness clubs from China and abroad.



