More charity in the city

Yu Shiyao, a woman from East China's Zhejiang Province, opened six O2O charity shops in Shanghai in 2017, providing hundreds of people suffering from disabilities with a chance to work and an opportunity to integrate into society, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday. Over 100 people with disabilities are currently working in her shops as cleaners, cashiers or stockers. Most of them are in their 20s or 30s with a good education background, but have lost part of their physical abilities or suffer from mental illness. The shops are successful. A 70-square-meter shop can sell 2,600 items in one month and receive over 250 visits per day. Seventy percent of the sales volume goes to paying wages, welfare and training for the employees.

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT