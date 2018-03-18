Handicrafts market fails to provide receipts

A handicrafts market on Wujiang Road in Jing'an district failed to provide consumers with product information and receipts, Xinmin Evening News reported Sunday.



At the market one can find over 20 stands selling handmade accessories, clothes, toys and leather apparel. However, many stands do not provide customers with information about the manufacturers, date of production or quality certificates; some items are sold without a price tag or receipt, making it difficult for customers to guarantee their rights.



Faced with these questions, the owners explained that it is because they are selling "handmade" merchandise. However, according to China's consumer protection law, this still violates consumers' rights to information.



"How can we receive a refund if there are quality issues," questioned a consumer surnamed Wang, hoping that related authorities will strengthen regulations of these markets.

