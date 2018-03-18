Gucun Park hosts big cherry blossom festival

A cherry blossom festival at Gucun Park, Baoshan district, received big crowds this past weekend. The festival will run through April 15, Xinmin Evening News reported Saturday.



This past Saturday, the park received over 20,000 visits. The park enforced a one-way visiting route and added security forces to guide passenger flow. In 2017, the blossom festival saw a record 180,000 visits on a single day.



Drawing from 2017's experience, local police prepared over 3,000 parking spaces and could even turn the smaller roads into temporary parking lanes. In addition, Gucun Park station of metro Line 7 saw large passenger flow. Passengers can now only exit through gate 1 and enter the station through gates 2 and 3. Police suggest visitors use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.





