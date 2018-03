Russia's presidential election kicks off

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin votes at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

An election worker stands next to a ballot box at a polling station in Vladivostok, eastRussia, March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Denis)

Ballot boxes are seen at a polling station in Vladivostok, east Russia, March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Denis)

Voters write ballots at a polling station in Vladivostok, east Russia, March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Denis)

Voters wait to get ballots at a polling station in Vladivostok, east Russia, March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Denis)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) prepares to vote at a polling station in Moscow March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves a polling station after voting in Moscow March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R F) arrives at a polling station for voting in Moscow March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to vote at a polling station in Moscow March 18, 2018. Russia held presidential election on Sunday. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)