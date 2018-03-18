Changchun Yatai tie Beijing Renhe 1-1 in CSL

Changchun Yatai draw with Beijing Renhe 1-1 on home turf in the third round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) 2018 season here on Sunday.



The visitors broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Wang Gang found the net with his header after receiving a left-wing cross from Jaime Javier Ayovi Corozo.



An equalizer came for Changchun Yatai just before half-time when Odion Jude Ighalo rushed forward to kick in the loose ball after Renhe goalkeeper Zhang Lie failed to clear a header from Yu Rui.



In the 90th minute, Du Zhenyu fired home the otherwise winner for the home side, which was nevertheless disallowed for offside, and was confirmed by VAR video referee.

