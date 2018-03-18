Snow scenery of Lhasa, China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/18 20:04:30

Photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows the snow-covered Lhasa City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Lhasa saw a snowfall from Saturday to Sunday.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


 

Photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows the Potala Palace after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Lhasa saw a snowfall from Saturday to Sunday.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)


