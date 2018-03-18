Iran, Oman discuss joint bank card switches

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) discussed improving banking relations with a visiting delegation from Oman, Financial Tribune daily reported on Sunday.



"Iran is ready to connect the bank card switches of the two countries and prepare the grounds for offering services to the tourists of both countries," said Valiollah Seif, governor of the CBI.



He made the remarks on Saturday in the meeting with the Omani foreign minister who was heading the delegation.



Likewise, Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi, deputy chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, said during that "a technical and expert team is currently evaluating the mechanisms of connecting the bank card switches of the two countries and we hope that its implementation will create a new atmosphere in this field."



"The Central Bank of Oman welcomes bilateral cooperation with Iran and supports Oman's commercial banks in this regard," he added.

