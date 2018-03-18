China-Myanmar power plant

A China-Myanmar joint venture power plant in Myanmar was inaugurated in Yangon on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The project was jointly financed by China's Union Resources and Engineering Co, U Energy Thaketa Power Co and Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Power.



The successful construction and operation of the power plant shows new progress on cooperation in the sector of electricity and clean energy between China and Myanmar, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang was quoted as saying in the report. The plant, with a capacity of 106 megawatts, was put into operation on February 28.

