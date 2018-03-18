IQiyi launches $2.4b US IPO

Chinese videostreaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc, has launched an IPO in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content.



The listing is intended to provide funding for the company to compete against rivals in the Chinese market, including Alibaba Group Holding's service Youku Tudou Inc.



IQiyi, which will list on the NASDAQ, plans to offer 125 million American depositary shares priced at $17 to $19 each, the company said in a filing.





