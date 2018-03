Kuwait Intl Agro Food Expo kicks off

An exhibitor attends Kuwait International Agro Food Expo at Kuwait International Fair Ground in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

An exhibitor attends Kuwait International Agro Food Expo at Kuwait International Fair Ground in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Exhibitors attend Kuwait International Agro Food Expo at Kuwait International Fair Ground in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

An exhibitor attends Kuwait International Agro Food Expo at Kuwait International Fair Ground in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

Various rices are seen on Kuwait International Agro Food Expo at Kuwait International Fair Ground in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)