Makingheadlines

Fed to decide on rates



The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, and the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.



The two-day FOMC meeting will be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's first in the position, and his forward-looking statement will be the focus of the event.



Powell is widely expected to continue with predecessor Janet Yellen's plan for monetary normalization.



The Fed is expected to raise rates three times this year, but a significant jump in inflation in January increased chances of a fourth hike.

Corporate reporting season



Media reports on Sunday said 239 listed companies will announce their results this week as required by China's two major stock exchanges.



Among these, 167 companies have already issued preliminary reports, news site sina.com.cn reported on Sunday, with 68 saying they expected higher profits.



Last week, 249 companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges released their annual reports.

Reverse repos set to mature



Reverse repurchase agreements totaling 380 billion yuan ($60.02 billion) will mature this week in China, meaning that market liquidity will drop by the same amount, according to news site sina.com.cn on Sunday.



A reverse repo is a process by which a central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.



The People's Bank of China has increasingly relied on open market operations for liquidity management.



