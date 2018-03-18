Ng claims third world title to set up Crucible shot

Dominant Ng On-yee won her third women's world snooker championship in Malta on Saturday, without dropping a frame, and now has her eyes on another crack at the men.



The 27-year-old world No.1 from Hong Kong swept to a 5-0 win against England's world No.4 Maria Catalano, who earlier in the day had stunned 11-time world champion Reanne Evans 4-3.



It completed a perfect title defense for the bespectacled Ng who remarkably whitewashed her opponents in all six of her matches in the tournament.



The success sees Ng become only the fifth player to win the title on three or more occasions - she first triumphed in 2015 - and she will also extend her world ranking lead after deposing decade-long No.1 Evans last month.



The win gives Ng a third chance to go for a place in the men's professional world championship in the qualifying tournament at the Sheffield Institute of Sport in England next month.



"As well as the title, the most important thing for me is that I have now qualified to play at the professional world championship in Sheffield," said Ng.



She lost in the first qualifying round on both her previous attempts to reach the showpiece, which will take place this year from April 21 to May 7 at the world-famous Crucible Theatre.



"The first time there [in 2016] when I played Peter Lines I was so nervous about the atmosphere that I did not play well," she said.



"Last year against Nigel Bond I had more expectations, but I still didn't play well, so hopefully this year I can just enjoy the match."



