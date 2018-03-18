All Blacks coach Hansen plays down idea of replacing Jones in England

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen insists there is no chance he would be interested in taking over from England coach Eddie Jones.



Hansen's contract with the All Blacks expires after the 2019 World Cup in ­Japan. But the 58-year-old is certain he won't take charge of another international side if he does step down.



England finished a disappointing fifth in this year's Six Nations.



However, Jones is tied to the team until 2021 after signing a two-year extension in January that is subject to a break clause dependent on performance at the global showpiece.



"I can say I won't be coaching England," Hansen told BBC Radio Five Live on Sunday.



"If I was going to stay coaching international rugby then I'd stay coaching the All Blacks. It's a massive time commitment, no matter what team you're with.



"I don't know what I'll do when the day comes for me to finish, but coaching is in my blood.



"I'll probably be coaching until the day I die. Whether that's in England, we'll have to wait and see."



Successive defeats to Scotland, France and Ireland have registered England's worst Championship performance since 1987. But Hansen believes they have suffered from providing the bulk of the squad for last year's British and Irish ­Lions' tour to New Zealand.



Hansen and Jones will go head to head on November 10 in the second of the four internationals staged at Twickenham this year.



