Figuratively Speaking

11.7 bcm



Storage and monitoring capacity built for natural gas across the nation in the past 20 years, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.

$1.18b



Value of goods shipped on 665 freight trains bound for Europe from Harbin in Northeast China as of the end of 2017, according to xinhuanet.com.

280.73b yuan



Cross-border yuan transactions between Beijing and 52 countries and regions along the routes of the Belt and Road initiative in 2017, xinhuanet.com reported.

No.1



China's new rank among Ireland's trading partners in Asia in January, with bilateral trade of 774.8 million euros ($952.2 million), said the Irish national statistics bureau.

11,606



Listings on China's "new third board" after the debut of 14 small and medium-sized enterprises last week, the Xinhua News Agency reported.