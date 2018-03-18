Britain could target Russian super-rich

Chemical weapons experts head to collect samples of nerve agent

Britain is to target wealth linked to the Kremlin in response to the poisoning of a former spy, foreign minister Boris Johnson said Sunday ahead of a visit by international chemical weapons experts.



"Where people have obtained wealth by corruption and where we can see a link with the Kremlin, with Vladimir Putin, it may be possible to have unexplained wealth orders and other sanctions on those individuals," Johnson told BBC's Andrew Marr Show.



Former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are in a critical condition after being exposed to a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, leading Britain to expel 23 Kremlin diplomats.



Technical experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will visit Britain on Monday to collect samples of the nerve agent used in the attack.



"These will then be dispatched to highly reputable international laboratories selected by the OPCW for testing with results expected to take a minimum of two weeks," said a Foreign Office statement.



Johnson said the government was considering something similar to the US Magnitsky Act which was adopted in 2012 to punish Russian officials accused of human rights violations.



The act imposed a visa ban and froze the assets of Russian officials implicated in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, a tax fraud whistleblower who died in Russian custody in 2009.



Johnson accused the Russians of "smug sarcasm and denial" in response to the accusations, and said the international community was behind Britain.



Moscow's "malign, disruptive behavior" internationally was the reason why allies were "inclined not to give Russia the benefit of the doubt," he added.



Johnson faced questions over a tennis match he played with the wife of former Kremlin minister Vladimir Chernukhin in return for a £160,000 ($223,000) donation to his Conservative Party.



Also on Saturday, Russia's Ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, said Moscow "had nothing to do" with the attack, accusing Johnson of "acting in an inappropriate manner" by pointing at Putin.



"Russia has stopped production of any chemical agents back in 1992," he told Marr, the day after Moscow expelled 23 British diplomats.





