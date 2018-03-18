Nation making efforts to pursue high-level opening-up

China has made great efforts to ease restrictions on market access for foreign capital in previous years and the country is expected to further tie up with global companies that could contribute to its sustainable development in the future, noted Claes Svedberg, President of Volvo (China) Investment Co.



The comment came after the Government Work Report, which was delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the opening meeting of the ongoing 13th National People's Congress, highlighted China's continuous efforts to advance reform and opening-up.



In recent years, China has been fostering an even better environment for businesses while relaxing market access conditions for foreign companies, Svedberg told the Global Times. "I hope China will continue progressing along this path and become more open," he said.



China is changing fast because of the increasing demand for higher-quality products and more efficient transport, which at the same time provides opportunities for emerging technological innovations, he noted.



Volvo has been present in the Chinese market for 26 years, he said.



"Our mission is driving prosperity through sustainable transport solutions," Svedberg said, adding that "we hope to keep joining hands with local partners to contribute to China's sustainable development and achieve long-term success in the years to come."





