Trump attacks FBI as lawyer calls for end to Russia probe

Donald Trump slammed the FBI as he hailed the firing of a veteran bureau agent as a "great day for democracy," a move his attorney said he hoped would bring an end to a probe into alleged collusion between the president's campaign and Russia.



Critics described the axing of Andrew McCabe - the deputy of former FBI director James Comey - as a "dangerous" ploy to discredit the top US law enforcement agency as well as the work of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election.



McCabe is a potential key witness in the Russia probe.



Trump on Saturday via Twitter blasted the alleged "tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State."



He also reiterated long-running criticism of the Mueller investigation, terming it a "witch hunt" and saying that it "should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime."



Earlier, Trump's personal attorney, John Dowd, told the Daily Beast that he hoped Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would follow the lead of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and "bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier."



McCabe, who has endured a year of withering attacks from Trump, was fired by the Justice Department late Friday, just two days before he was to retire after 21 years with the FBI.



Critics say the firing is a step in Trump's plan to engineer Mueller's dismissal, potentially sparking a constitutional crisis.



Mueller is also examining whether Trump might have obstructed justice, including by firing Comey last May.



One Democratic lawmaker, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, announced Saturday that he offered McCabe a job in his office so he can complete the time necessary to retire with full federal benefits.



"My offer of employment to Mr McCabe is a legitimate offer to work on election security," Pocan said in a statement.





