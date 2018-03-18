Palestinians vow to block "suspicious" solutions to Palestinian issue

The Palestinian authorities said Sunday that the Palestinians will never allow the passage of "suspicious political solutions" to the Palestinian issue, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.



"Any suspicious political solution that does not meet the hopes and aspirations of our people for freedom and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital will not pass," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement published by WAFA.



He warned against any solution favoring "a state with temporary borders, a mini-state in Gaza or any other suspicious projects."



The current political process requires "national resilience in the face of regional interests," Abu Rudeineh added.



The tension between Palestine and the U.S. has started to rise since last October, and peaked on Dec. 6, 2017 when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the move of the U.S. embassy to the holy city.

