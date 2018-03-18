Geely won’t buy more

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/18 22:18:39
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Chairman Li Shufu on Sunday denied the company will continue to make purchases in the global market, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported.
Li, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks on the sidelines of the ongoing 13th NPC, the report said.
Geely bought a stake worth about 7.3 billion euros ($9 billion) in Daimler AG in February, marking the largest investment in a global automobile manufacturer by a Chinese company, according to media reports.