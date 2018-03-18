Geely won’t buy more

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Chairman Li Shufu on Sunday denied the company will continue to make purchases in the global market, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported.



Li, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks on the sidelines of the ongoing 13th NPC, the report said.



Geely bought a stake worth about 7.3 billion euros ($9 billion) in Daimler AG in February, marking the largest investment in a global automobile manufacturer by a Chinese company, according to media reports.

