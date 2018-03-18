UK Brexit committee suggests delay in leaving EU

Britain's official departure from the EU may have to be delayed with many key negotiating issues still to be resolved, Westminster's Brexit
committee suggested Sunday.
In a new report on the progress of negotiations, the Exiting the EU Committee said there had been "little progress made" on key issues, including how to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, almost three years after the vote.
"If substantial aspects of the future partnership remain to be agreed in October 2018, the government should seek a limited extension to the Article 50 time," added the committee, whose members predominately supported staying in the EU during the 2016 referendum.
Committee Chairman Hilary Benn said that negotiations were now at "a critical stage... with just seven months left to reach agreement on a whole host of highly complex issues."
"The government must now come forward with credible, detailed proposals as to how it can operate a 'frictionless border' between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," added the opposition Labour MP.
"We know of no international border, other than the internal borders of the EU, that operates without checks and physical infrastructure. This is deeply concerning."
Brexit supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the report, tweeting it "merely seeks to stop Brexit."