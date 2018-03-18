Nepal to organize intl expo on adventure tourism, mountaineering

The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) is organizing an international expo on adventure tourism and mountaineering in Kathmandu on March 23-25 with the aim of promoting Nepal as the adventure hub of Asia.



The three-day Global Adventure and Mountaineering Conference and Expo (GAMCE)-2018 is first of its kind to be held in the Himalayan country, which is renowned for adventure tourism due to its prominent peaks.



Nepal hosts half of the world's 14 tallest mountains.



NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi told Xinhua on Sunday that they aimed to promote Nepal as an adventure hub for Asia if not the world, where adventure buyers and sellers could transact adventure products and services not only from Nepal but from across the world.



"We also aim to showcase Nepal's expertise in adventure tourism basically in mountaineering, to the world," he said.



The NTB aims to develop GAMCE as a market platform for adventure tourism. "For example, we can provide the services of good tourist guides to international companies during the event," said Joshi.



One of the main reasons behind foreign tourists visiting Nepal is to get involved in adventurous activities, mainly the mountaineering because the country is famous for mountaineering due to large number of Himalayan peaks including the world's highest Mt. Qomolangma.

