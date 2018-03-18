Lawmakers propose iris scans for all, stress privacy security

A lawmaker has proposed China strengthen revolutionary education in the country's elementary and high schools in a bid to better preserve and develop the "red genes" of the Communist Party of China.



Liu Xianglian, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress from Central China's Henan Province, made the proposal at the ongoing annual session of China's top legislature.



The Henan deputy proposed that a red gene transmission project should be initiated in schools to foster love of the Party and country while countering "historical nihilism."



"Historical nihilism," according to the deputies, smears revolutionary heroes and plants incorrect values and views of history.



Revolutionary education should be written into textbooks and introduced into academic sessions in schools, Liu said. More red websites and forums should be launched online.



All cities and counties should make full use of local "red assets" including base areas and revolutionary sites for education.



"Historical nihilism" has been rampant for quite a while, Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Chongqing Committee told the Global Times.



In 2016, a Beijing court ordered an online celebrity who wrote an online post mocking the story of Qiu Shaoyun, a war hero in the 1950s, to issue public apologies for five consecutive days.



"Historical nihilism targets almost every revolutionary heroic figure including Communist Party of China leaders as well as the martyrs from the Chinese revolutionary era," he said. The smearing especially occurs through organized online activities, Su said.



"The proposal came just in time and it is to best preserve our red genes, as revolutionary history is an integral part of Chinese history, as great as traditional Chinese culture, which are the basis of Chinese cultural confidence and cannot afford to be abused," Su said.



A history teacher in Northeast China's Jilin Province told the Global Times on condition of anonymity that there is too much confusing historical information online for teenagers.



On the other hand, he noted, it also demands wisdom in practice to avoid a boring didactic teaching style.



In December, a draft law on the protection of the reputation and honor of China's heroes and martyrs was released online for public opinion.



According to the draft, those who appropriate, damage or contaminate memorials, insult or slander heroes and martyrs, may receive administrative penalties from public security bureaus or even criminal sanctions.



