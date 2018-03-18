Weekly choices of Xinhua photo

A bird rests on a cherry tree at the Donghu Park in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)

A notice announcing the death of Stephen Hawking is seen outside Gonville and Caius College at the University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, Britain, on March 14, 2018. Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking died peacefully at home in the British university city of Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 76, his family spokesman said. (Xinhua/Isabel Infantes)

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2018 shows a rare species of leopard in the Lancangjiang park, northwest China's Qinghai Province. A wildlife ranger has captured photographs of a rare species of leopard in the Sanjiangyuan area of Qinghai Province, local authorities said on March 15, 2018. This was the first time a person has taken a photograph of the endangered species in the Sanjiangyuan area, according to Tsetentso, head of the Lancangjiang park management committee. (Xinhua/Kungkyap Chophun)

A girl watches people from the window of a bus while evacuating the town of Hamouriyeh in Eastern Ghouta area of Damascus, Syria, March 15, 2018. The Syrian army captured the Hamouriyeh district in the capital Damascus' Eastern Ghouta countryside after the withdrawal of the Failaq al-Rahman rebel group as 12,500 people evacuated that area on Thursday, a monitor group reported. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A woman poses with elephants during an elephant buffet marking the Thai National Elephant Day in Ayutthaya, Thailand, March 13, 2018. Thailand observed its annual National Elephant Day on Tuesday with various activities to raise public awareness of the conservation of elephants and their habitats. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Turkish pastry chef Tugba Gecgil makes the "Beast" of pastry work "Beauty and the Beast" in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2018. Pastry festival in Istanbul has displayed a colorful world of pastries and cakes, mostly in the forms of human figures, animals, flowers, and social lives. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Shoes representing the children killed in school shootings since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 are seen on the lawn in front of the Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2018. An activist group on Tuesday placed 7,000 pairs of shoes on the lawn in front of U.S. Congress, in protest against lawmakers' inaction in face of frequent school shootings in the country. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A steam locomotive runs in a cole flower field in Qianwei County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 12, 2018. The narrow-gauge steam locomotives were listed as an industrial heritage in 2006 and remains a tourist attraction nowadays. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Gold medalists, China's Wang Haitao, Chen Jianxin, Liu Wei, Wang Meng and Zhang Qiang (L to R) celebrate on the podium during the awarding ceremony for wheelchair curling at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games at Gangneung, South Korea, March 17, 2018. China beat Norway in the final 6-5 to claim the title of the event, which is also China's first-ever Winter Paralympic medal with gold. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)