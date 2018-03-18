Turkey hoists its flag over Syria’s Afrin as people flee

Turkey's flag was flying in Syria's Afrin on Sunday after Turkish troops and Ankara-backed rebels chased out Kurdish militia forces to seize control of the northern city.



In a major victory for Ankara's two-month operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, Turkish-led forces pushed into Afrin apparently unopposed, taking up positions across the city.



The advance came as Syria's civil war entered its eighth year this week with heavy fighting on two fronts - around Afrin and in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.



Hundreds have been killed and thousands forced from their homes by the ferocious assault in Ghouta, where Russian-backed forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are battling to retake the last rebel enclave outside the capital.



In Afrin, AFP correspondents saw Turkish forces and their Syrian allies in all neighborhoods of the city after they made a lightning advance inside on Sunday.



Rebels fanned out across the city, giving victory signs and taking pictures with Turkish tanks parked outside official buildings.



The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.



Civilians were seen fleeing the city and plumes of smoke rose into the sky as mines exploded.



Around 250,000 civilians had left in recent days after pro-Ankara fighters all but surrounded the city, fleeing southwards to territory still held by the YPG or controlled by the Syrian regime.





