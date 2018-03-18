Land exploring satellite 4th to be launched into space orbit

China launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert in the country's northwest at 3:10 pm Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The satellite is the fourth of its kind and mainly used for the exploration of land resources by remote sensing.



A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.



The launch was the 268th mission of the Long March rocket series. It is also the fourth launch of a Long March-2D rocket in 2018, which shows its reliability and capability, Shanghai-based news website thepaper.cn reported.



The Long March-2D rocket, which has been used on 39 space missions, was developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.



According to the plan, the rocket will launch 11 more times this year, including the launch of the Chang'e-4 lunar probe, which is expected to land on the southern pole of the dark side of the moon.



China will launch the Long March-5B carrier rocket into space in 2019, according to a spokesperson for the China Manned Space Engineering Office, Xinhua reported on March 5.



