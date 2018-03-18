Foreign leaders congratulate Xi on his election

Congratulations poured in from around the world after Xi Jinping was elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote on Saturday morning at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress.
Xi, 64, was also unanimously elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).
In their congratulatory messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations expressed confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and make more contributions to world peace and development.
Chairman of North Korea
's State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un
said he wished that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Xi at the core, the Chinese people will make greater achievements in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.
He said he believed that North Korea-China relations will develop toward the direction that conforms to the common interests of the two peoples.
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang said he believed that Xi, as the core of the CPC Central Committee, president of China and chairman of the CMC, will lead the Chinese people to realize the goal of building a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.
He said he also believed that China will make important contributions to the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world at large.
Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit said he believed that under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at the core, the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics will make comprehensive and historic achievements.
Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain said Xi's election as Chinese president reflected the Chinese people's full confidence in his leadership.